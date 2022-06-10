$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) will post $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Third Coast Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Third Coast Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Third Coast Bancshares.
Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $26.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.32 million.
Shares of Third Coast Bancshares stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.27. Third Coast Bancshares has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $30.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $757,000. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,299,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $815,000. Forest Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $3,248,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors own 28.56% of the company’s stock.
About Third Coast Bancshares (Get Rating)
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
