$0.34 EPS Expected for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Service Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Service Properties Trust posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 112.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Service Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Service Properties Trust.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Service Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Service Properties Trust from $8.50 to $6.25 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.
SVC traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $6.37. The company had a trading volume of 135,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,924. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.30. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.13.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.40%.
About Service Properties Trust (Get Rating)
Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.
