-$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vaxxinity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.35). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vaxxinity will report full year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vaxxinity.

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on VAXX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vaxxinity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company.

In related news, major shareholder United Biomedical Inc acquired 18,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $62,462.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,611,559 shares in the company, valued at $178,059,878.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mei Mei Hu acquired 8,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $27,088.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,593,454 shares in the company, valued at $173,869,939.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 30,950 shares of company stock valued at $106,759.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAXX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VAXX opened at $2.68 on Friday. Vaxxinity has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $22.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46.

Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy Body and multiple system atrophy; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.

