$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for IBEX’s earnings. IBEX reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IBEX will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IBEX.

Get IBEX alerts:

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. IBEX had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 4.62%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IBEX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on IBEX from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded IBEX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, IBEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in IBEX by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in IBEX in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IBEX in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in IBEX by 10.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IBEX in the first quarter valued at $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBEX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.97. 22,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,631. IBEX has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $22.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.09. The firm has a market cap of $313.47 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

IBEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution that comprises customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that includes digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IBEX (IBEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.