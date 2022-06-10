$0.42 EPS Expected for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Axalta Coating Systems reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Axalta Coating Systems.
Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 22.66%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 15,216,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $503,967,000 after buying an additional 8,395,583 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 583.7% during the first quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 6,435,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $158,189,000 after buying an additional 5,494,317 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth about $78,617,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,174,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,737,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $27.12 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $34.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
About Axalta Coating Systems (Get Rating)
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.
