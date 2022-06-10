-$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.56) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for DICE Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DICE Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($2.32). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.58) to ($3.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DICE Therapeutics.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DICE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

DICE opened at $14.69 on Friday. DICE Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.75 and a quick ratio of 20.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.73.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,592,000. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,941,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,627,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

