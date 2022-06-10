$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. TowneBank posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $165.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.22 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 27.38%.

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.54. 1,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,178. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.78 and a 200 day moving average of $30.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 2,059.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 7,776.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter valued at about $128,000.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

