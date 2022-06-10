-$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) will announce ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for COMPASS Pathways’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the highest is ($0.58). COMPASS Pathways posted earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will report full-year earnings of ($2.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($2.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.59) to ($2.74). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover COMPASS Pathways.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.18. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

In other COMPASS Pathways news, insider Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $79,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Y. Norton sold 3,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $42,232.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPS. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMPS opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $416.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 3.09. COMPASS Pathways has a 12-month low of $6.54 and a 12-month high of $49.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.60.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

