-$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPIGet Rating) to post ($0.75) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.88) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($3.05). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($1.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPIGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

CMPI has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research cut Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

CMPI remained flat at $$10.50 during trading hours on Thursday. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average is $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of -4.81.

In other news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $182,512.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,448,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,390,747.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 399,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $4,167,197.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,273,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,109,359.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,012,901 shares of company stock valued at $10,538,367 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 28,944 shares during the period. Finally, Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,253,000. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naïve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

