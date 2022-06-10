$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) will post $0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. Hamilton Lane reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $100.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.52 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 47.38% and a return on equity of 56.46%. Hamilton Lane’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HLNE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $101.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $95.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of HLNE stock traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.56. 1,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.97. Hamilton Lane has a 52 week low of $61.55 and a 52 week high of $116.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 35.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 198.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

