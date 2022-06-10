$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. NexPoint Residential Trust reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.75 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NexPoint Residential Trust.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on NXRT. StockNews.com began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.75.

Shares of NXRT traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.61. 6,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,366. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.45 and a 200 day moving average of $81.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 67.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.98. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $53.61 and a 1-year high of $95.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.70%.

In related news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $99,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.