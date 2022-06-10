$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for USA Truck’s earnings. USA Truck posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that USA Truck will report full-year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow USA Truck.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $201.06 million during the quarter. USA Truck had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 32.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

USAK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stephens reduced their price target on USA Truck from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on USA Truck from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on USA Truck from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of USA Truck from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

USAK traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.53. 89,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,744. USA Truck has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $139.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in USA Truck by 246.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Truck during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Truck during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of USA Truck by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in USA Truck during the first quarter worth about $228,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.

