$0.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. Mercury Systems reported earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mercury Systems.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $233.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mercury Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.78.

MRCY stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.48. 257,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,210. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 292.78, a P/E/G ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.68. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $72.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $230,973,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 369.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,024,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,522,000 after buying an additional 2,380,086 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,606,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,921,000 after buying an additional 1,289,176 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,827,000 after buying an additional 1,234,915 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,028,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,716,000 after buying an additional 1,036,596 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercury Systems (MRCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.