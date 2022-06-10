$1.31 EPS Expected for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) to post $1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Innospec’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32. Innospec posted earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innospec will report full-year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Innospec.

Get Innospec alerts:

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.35. Innospec had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $472.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Innospec’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on IOSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Innospec in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,891,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Innospec by 7,529.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 519,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,948,000 after purchasing an additional 512,863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Innospec by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,268,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $385,574,000 after purchasing an additional 370,154 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec in the fourth quarter worth $20,222,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,351,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,093,000 after acquiring an additional 153,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

IOSP traded down $2.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.41. 86,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,065. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.18. Innospec has a twelve month low of $81.00 and a twelve month high of $106.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.65.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.59. Innospec’s payout ratio is presently 29.58%.

Innospec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innospec (IOSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.