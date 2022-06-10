$1.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) to report $1.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.37 billion. Encompass Health posted sales of $1.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full year sales of $5.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.79 billion to $6.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Encompass Health.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.44.

NYSE EHC opened at $58.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.80. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $85.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.64%.

In other Encompass Health news, Director Kevin J. O’connor acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.48 per share, for a total transaction of $66,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,425.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the first quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Encompass Health (Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encompass Health (EHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.