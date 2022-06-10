$1.38 Billion in Sales Expected for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) will post $1.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for EQT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.56 billion. EQT posted sales of $996.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EQT will report full-year sales of $5.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $6.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $9.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.18). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQT. Mizuho raised their price objective on EQT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on EQT from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on EQT from $30.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on EQT from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.92.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $48.07 on Friday. EQT has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $50.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.20 and its 200 day moving average is $29.90. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.05%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 169.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after buying an additional 566,202 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 39,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

