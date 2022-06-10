$1.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) to announce $1.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.77 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.82 billion. Skechers U.S.A. posted sales of $1.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full year sales of $7.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.27 billion to $7.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $8.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Skechers U.S.A..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 11.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on SKX shares. OTR Global upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.78.

SKX stock opened at $41.35 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A. has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $55.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.78 and its 200-day moving average is $41.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 9.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,467,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $304,379,000 after acquiring an additional 621,640 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 42.9% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,904,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $281,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,445 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,450,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,421 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,798,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $208,275,000 after purchasing an additional 141,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth about $94,654,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

