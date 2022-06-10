$10.41 Million in Sales Expected for Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) to report $10.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Flux Power’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.82 million. Flux Power reported sales of $8.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Flux Power will report full year sales of $37.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $37.10 million to $37.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $51.80 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $63.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Flux Power.

Get Flux Power alerts:

FLUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Flux Power from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flux Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Flux Power stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.22. Flux Power has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Flux Power by 2.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 237,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flux Power by 5.6% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after buying an additional 133,478 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the first quarter valued at $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 57.58% of the company’s stock.

About Flux Power (Get Rating)

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flux Power (FLUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.