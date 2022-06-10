$10.46 Billion in Sales Expected for AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN – Get Rating) will report sales of $10.46 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.68 billion. AstraZeneca posted sales of $8.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full-year sales of $43.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.07 billion to $44.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $46.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.66 billion to $46.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $62.70 on Friday. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $53.63 and a twelve month high of $71.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.34.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

