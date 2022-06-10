$104.66 Million in Sales Expected for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) to announce $104.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $104.48 million to $105.10 million. Nevro reported sales of $102.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year sales of $423.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $421.44 million to $426.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $479.68 million, with estimates ranging from $470.49 million to $489.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.19 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 38.02% and a negative net margin of 35.25%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Nevro from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Nevro from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nevro from $74.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Nevro in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.15.

In other Nevro news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid purchased 2,250 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $100,125.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 53,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,907. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nevro by 476.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Nevro by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Nevro by 7,028.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Nevro by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

NVRO opened at $47.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 5.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.53. Nevro has a 1-year low of $41.02 and a 1-year high of $182.45.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

