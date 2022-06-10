$118.40 Million in Sales Expected for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) will post $118.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $117.00 million to $120.50 million. Provident Financial Services reported sales of $112.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full-year sales of $479.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $474.50 million to $485.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $520.30 million, with estimates ranging from $512.30 million to $527.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Provident Financial Services.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $114.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $22.23 on Friday. Provident Financial Services has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 44.86%.

In related news, CEO George Lista sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $66,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,786.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,305 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,073,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,110,000 after acquiring an additional 403,067 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 366,046 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,565,000 after acquiring an additional 151,446 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 732,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,148,000 after acquiring an additional 17,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $374,000. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provident Financial Services (Get Rating)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provident Financial Services (PFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.