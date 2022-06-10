$13.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) to post $13.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.44 billion to $13.83 billion. Plains GP posted sales of $9.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full year sales of $50.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.96 billion to $56.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $70.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.83 billion to $106.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.31). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAGP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Plains GP by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 0.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 257,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 68,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 1.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 63,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 33.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. 90.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PAGP opened at $12.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.43 and a beta of 1.75. Plains GP has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. This is an increase from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,242.86%.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

