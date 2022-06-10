$17.45 Million in Sales Expected for Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) will report sales of $17.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Latch’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.50 million and the lowest is $17.40 million. Latch posted sales of $9.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 93.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Latch will report full-year sales of $86.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $84.10 million to $88.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $152.70 million, with estimates ranging from $150.40 million to $155.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Latch.

Get Latch alerts:

LTCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Latch in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital cut Latch from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Latch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Latch from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Latch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.22.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Latch during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Latch by 435.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Latch during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Latch during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Latch during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LTCH opened at $1.61 on Friday. Latch has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $14.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average is $4.97.

About Latch (Get Rating)

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Latch (LTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Latch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.