1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB) Short Interest Down 82.4% in May

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 82.4% from the May 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS FCOB traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,742. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81. The firm has a market cap of $52.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.97. 1st Colonial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $12.10.

1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 1st Colonial Bancorp stock. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:FCOB Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 452,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,000. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 9.36% of 1st Colonial Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

1st Colonial Bancorp Company Profile

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, and business and personal checking accounts.

