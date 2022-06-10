1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB) Short Interest Down 82.4% in May

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 82.4% from the May 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS FCOB traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,742. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81. The firm has a market cap of $52.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.97. 1st Colonial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $12.10.
1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter.
1st Colonial Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, and business and personal checking accounts.
