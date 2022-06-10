$2.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) to announce sales of $2.22 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Autoliv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.32 billion. Autoliv posted sales of $2.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full year sales of $9.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.16 billion to $9.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.15 billion to $10.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($1.00). Autoliv had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ALV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Autoliv from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Autoliv from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Autoliv from $123.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Autoliv from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.41.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $78.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.18 and its 200-day moving average is $87.78. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth $2,579,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Autoliv by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

