-$2.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($2.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.92). CRISPR Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $9.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 123.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($8.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.41) to ($7.77). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($7.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.32) to ($3.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.51) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRSP. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $180.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 277.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRSP traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,304,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,077. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.05. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $169.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

