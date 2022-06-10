$205.16 Million in Sales Expected for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) will report sales of $205.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $203.82 million and the highest is $206.50 million. Tandem Diabetes Care posted sales of $172.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year sales of $855.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $851.20 million to $857.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tandem Diabetes Care.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.
In related news, CEO John F. Sheridan purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.90 per share, for a total transaction of $174,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,054.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $27,709.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,163.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $361,270 and sold 17,915 shares worth $1,757,481. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 10,566.7% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TNDM stock opened at $62.78 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $60.25 and a 1-year high of $155.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 784.85 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.95.
About Tandem Diabetes Care (Get Rating)
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
