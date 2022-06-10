$205.16 Million in Sales Expected for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $205.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $206.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $203.82 million. Tandem Diabetes Care posted sales of $172.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year sales of $855.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $851.20 million to $857.72 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.80.

TNDM stock opened at $62.78 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $60.25 and a 1-year high of $155.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 784.85 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.27 and its 200-day moving average is $111.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $27,709.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,163.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John F. Sheridan acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.90 per share, for a total transaction of $174,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,054.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $361,270 and sold 17,915 shares worth $1,757,481. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,531,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $759,496,000 after purchasing an additional 52,436 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,306,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $733,408,000 after purchasing an additional 146,577 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,427,129 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $515,851,000 after purchasing an additional 133,133 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,080,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $241,904,000 after purchasing an additional 137,202 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,708,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $198,627,000 after purchasing an additional 59,778 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

