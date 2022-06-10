$265.73 Million in Sales Expected for Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) will announce $265.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $267.30 million and the lowest is $264.15 million. Mission Produce reported sales of $246.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full year sales of $951.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $946.20 million to $957.71 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mission Produce.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Mission Produce had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $278.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Mission Produce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Mission Produce to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of AVO opened at $14.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.11. Mission Produce has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $22.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 3,991.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mission Produce by 431.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Mission Produce by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, packaging, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It also provides value-added services, including ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management.

