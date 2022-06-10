$289.92 Million in Sales Expected for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $289.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $284.40 million and the highest is $296.70 million. Golden Entertainment posted sales of $292.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Golden Entertainment.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GDEN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDEN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

GDEN stock opened at $48.37 on Friday. Golden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $40.03 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.73.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

