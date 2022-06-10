$29.76 Million in Sales Expected for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) to announce $29.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.10 million to $36.43 million. New York Mortgage Trust posted sales of $31.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full year sales of $127.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $102.10 million to $153.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $108.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover New York Mortgage Trust.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

NYMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jonestrading lowered their price target on New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $3.04 on Friday. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $4.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 60.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 800.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 92.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth $2,696,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth $37,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

