$3.91 Billion in Sales Expected for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) will post $3.91 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.94 billion and the lowest is $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity reported sales of $3.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full year sales of $15.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.69 billion to $15.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $16.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.64 billion to $17.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEL. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.20.

Shares of TEL opened at $127.79 on Friday. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $119.58 and a 12 month high of $166.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,230,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $443,246,000 after buying an additional 509,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

