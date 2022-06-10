$34.99 Million in Sales Expected for Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) will announce $34.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.90 million and the highest is $35.10 million. Carter Bankshares reported sales of $34.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full-year sales of $141.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $141.48 million to $142.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $154.49 million, with estimates ranging from $151.97 million to $156.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Carter Bankshares.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. Carter Bankshares had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $33.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Carter Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,792,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,489,000 after purchasing an additional 25,119 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carter Bankshares by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Carter Bankshares by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. 38.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARE opened at $14.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average of $15.81. Carter Bankshares has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $17.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

