$34.99 Million in Sales Expected for Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) will announce $34.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.90 million and the highest is $35.10 million. Carter Bankshares reported sales of $34.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full-year sales of $141.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $141.48 million to $142.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $154.49 million, with estimates ranging from $151.97 million to $156.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Carter Bankshares.
Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. Carter Bankshares had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $33.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 million.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Carter Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,792,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,489,000 after purchasing an additional 25,119 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carter Bankshares by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Carter Bankshares by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. 38.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:CARE opened at $14.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average of $15.81. Carter Bankshares has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $17.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.12.
Carter Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.
