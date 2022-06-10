3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.43.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on 3D Systems from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other news, Director Malissia Clinton sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $70,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 10,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $106,480.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 577,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,060,159. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,838 shares of company stock worth $174,604 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDD. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 127,243 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 817,747 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $22,543,000 after acquiring an additional 62,099 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 168,850 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 129,405 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 32,291 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $10.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.55. 3D Systems has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $41.48.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.67 million. 3D Systems had a net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that 3D Systems will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

