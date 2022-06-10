$436.88 Million in Sales Expected for Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) to post sales of $436.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $435.53 million and the highest is $438.22 million. Carrols Restaurant Group posted sales of $424.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $399.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.04 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 14.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

TAST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrols Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

TAST stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $138.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.52. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 18.2% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,152,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 331,603 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,104,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 137,213 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 28.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,252,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 279,600 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 708,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 408,271 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,814 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 35,751 shares during the period. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 1,026 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

