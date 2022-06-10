$637.79 Million in Sales Expected for FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $637.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $655.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $603.02 million. FirstCash reported sales of $389.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year sales of $2.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FirstCash.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.04 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 6.11%. FirstCash’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FCFS shares. TheStreet upgraded FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,522,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,340,000 after purchasing an additional 81,754 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,282,000 after purchasing an additional 730,072 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,014,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,495,000 after purchasing an additional 19,629 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,503,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,085,000 after purchasing an additional 163,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,298,000 after purchasing an additional 82,256 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $71.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.71. FirstCash has a one year low of $58.30 and a one year high of $97.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

About FirstCash (Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FirstCash (FCFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.