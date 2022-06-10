$66.67 Million in Sales Expected for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) to announce $66.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for PROS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.50 million and the highest is $67.00 million. PROS posted sales of $62.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PROS will report full-year sales of $270.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $269.50 million to $271.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $295.53 million, with estimates ranging from $288.00 million to $304.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.04). PROS had a negative return on equity of 781.16% and a negative net margin of 34.23%. The business had revenue of $66.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PROS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on PROS from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Craig Hallum raised PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PROS from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

In other PROS news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $54,652.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,211.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRO. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in PROS during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of PROS during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROS during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of PROS by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of PROS by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PROS stock opened at $29.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.83. PROS has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

