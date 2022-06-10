$75.82 Million in Sales Expected for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) will report $75.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.83 million to $80.80 million. Madison Square Garden Sports posted sales of $146.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 48.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full-year sales of $725.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $706.16 million to $744.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $778.70 million, with estimates ranging from $773.50 million to $782.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Madison Square Garden Sports.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.34). Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 35.82%. The business had revenue of $337.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue was up 84.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSGS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $238.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSGS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 484.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 407,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,829,000 after buying an additional 338,041 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,617,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,068,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,546,000 after purchasing an additional 245,463 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1,105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 245,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,721,000 after purchasing an additional 225,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,739,000 after purchasing an additional 184,430 shares in the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MSGS opened at $158.62 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52 week low of $151.28 and a 52 week high of $203.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 52.87 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.88.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile (Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.