$889.87 Million in Sales Expected for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) will post $889.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $877.70 million to $900.77 million. Flowserve reported sales of $898.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full year sales of $3.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Flowserve had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 8.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Flowserve from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.78.

NYSE:FLS opened at $31.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $43.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Flowserve by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 26,876 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Flowserve by 1,548.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,906,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,106,000 after buying an additional 1,791,087 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,512,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Flowserve by 280.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 190,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after buying an additional 140,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Flowserve by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 364,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,169,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

