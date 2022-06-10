$96.15 Million in Sales Expected for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) to report $96.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $96.00 million and the highest is $96.30 million. Universal Technical Institute posted sales of $83.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full year sales of $416.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $415.16 million to $416.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $458.10 million, with estimates ranging from $456.20 million to $460.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Universal Technical Institute.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $102.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.20 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 31.96%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

NYSE:UTI opened at $8.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $285.81 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.50. Universal Technical Institute has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $11.45.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,152 shares in the company, valued at $791,340.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter valued at $673,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter worth $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 3.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 538,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 18,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 10,156 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

