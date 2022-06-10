A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, a growth of 817.6% from the May 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 298,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from 22,940.00 to 21,741.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16,205.67.
OTCMKTS:AMKBY traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,013. The company has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.41. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.86.
About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (Get Rating)
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.
