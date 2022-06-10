Aaron Easterly Sells 29,317 Shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Stock

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) CEO Aaron Easterly sold 29,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $142,480.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,212,156 shares in the company, valued at $15,611,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Rover Group stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.26. 528,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,386. Rover Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $15.59. The company has a market capitalization of $775.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.71.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.51 million. Rover Group had a negative net margin of 72.28% and a negative return on equity of 21.97%. Rover Group’s quarterly revenue was up 133.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rover Group, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROVR. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Rover Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rover Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Rover Group from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROVR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Rover Group in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rover Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Rover Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Rover Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

