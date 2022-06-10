Abbott Laboratories Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the healthcare product maker on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%.

Abbott Laboratories has raised its dividend by an average of 16.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. Abbott Laboratories has a dividend payout ratio of 38.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Abbott Laboratories to earn $4.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

NYSE:ABT traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.35. 99,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,239,111. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.03. The company has a market cap of $193.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ABT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.31.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,523,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,363,917,000 after buying an additional 218,683 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $582,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,314 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 99.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,866 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $371,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 1,014,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $120,086,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

