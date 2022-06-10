Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.29.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,908 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,072 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.7% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANF opened at $19.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.03 million, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.43. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $48.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day moving average of $33.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $812.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.33 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 5.47%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

