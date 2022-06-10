ABM Industries Incorporated Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.65 Per Share (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of ABM Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.60. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ABM Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $43.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.03. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $38.44 and a 1 year high of $54.00.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ABM Industries by 5.2% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 3,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $176,011.41. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,882.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $397,113.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,088. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

