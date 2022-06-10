Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.66% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. provides sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailers principally in the United States. The company’s product assortment focuses on outdoor, apparel, footwear and sports & recreation. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. is based in KATY, Texas. “

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASO. Loop Capital upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Stephens increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,210,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $51.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 826.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors (Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.