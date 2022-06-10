ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $7.06. 19,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,933. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $684.75 million, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.90. ACCO Brands has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $9.76.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $441.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.45 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 16.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 141,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 94,383 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $2,393,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 473,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 18,341 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

