Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Short Interest Update

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decrease of 87.6% from the May 15th total of 200,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ACCYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Accor from €37.08 ($39.87) to €35.50 ($38.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Accor from €38.50 ($41.40) to €37.50 ($40.32) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Accor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from €37.00 ($39.78) to €32.00 ($34.41) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Accor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACCYY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,014. Accor has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.59.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through two segments, HotelServices, and Hotel Assets & Other. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; ResDiary, a flat-rate online table reservation system that is designed for restaurant owners; Gekko solutions, including digital hotel distribution and loyalty platforms for the travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

