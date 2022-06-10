ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Short Interest Up 885.7% in May

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 885.7% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of ACSAY stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $5.37. The stock had a trading volume of 8,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,358. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $5.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.16.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain and internationally. The company undertakes construction activities related to development of highways, railways, maritime, airport works, hydraulic infrastructures, coasts, ports, civil engineering, educational and sports facilities, residential, and social infrastructures and facilities; undertakes contracts for the provision of mining services and infrastructure required for mining activities; and offers maintenance services for buildings, public places, and organizations.

