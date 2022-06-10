Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing ARCs or Antibody Radiation-Conjugates, which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. Actinium’s lead application for their ARCs is targeted conditioning, which is intended to selectively deplete a patient’s disease or cancer cells and certain immune cells prior to a BMT or Bone Marrow Transplant, Gene Therapy or Adoptive Cell Therapy (ACT) such as CAR-T to enable engraftment of these transplanted cells with minimal toxicities. With their ARC approach, they seek to improve patient outcomes and access to these potentially curative treatments by eliminating or reducing the non-targeted chemotherapy that is used for conditioning in standard practice currently. Their lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) is being studied in the ongoing pivotal Phase 3 Study of Iomab-B in Elderly Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (SIERRA) trial for BMT conditioning. The SI “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of ATNM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,676. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $332,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $127,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 21,108 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

